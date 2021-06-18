Ink Protocol Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Ink Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $604,859.15 and $1,090.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00024857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.09 or 0.00741761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00083678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00042714 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

