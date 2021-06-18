InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the May 13th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.59. 1,024,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.03. InMode has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $95.06. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

