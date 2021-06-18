Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.19

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and traded as high as $17.48. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 1,698 shares changing hands.

INGXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.11 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

