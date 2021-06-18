Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Price Hits $0.0524

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $589,546.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00059393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.81 or 0.00737733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00083307 BTC.

About Innovation Blockchain Payment

Innovation Blockchain Payment is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,469,371 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innovation Blockchain Payment should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

