Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for about 0.5% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned approximately 1.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,601. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $29.11.

