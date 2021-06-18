INO COIN (INO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $101,562.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $497.75 million and approximately $101,562.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INO COIN has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00007848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00058920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.60 or 0.00733938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00043473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00083509 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

