InsaneCoin Price Reaches $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $217,819.93 and approximately $10.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.89 or 0.00432586 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003873 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00018082 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.90 or 0.01090358 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,502,399 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.