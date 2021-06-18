Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director Sells 4,900 Shares of Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$142,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,734,562.56.

Daniel Thomas Macinnis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 5,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.50, for a total value of C$142,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 10,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.50, for a total value of C$275,000.00.

Shares of MAG traded down C$0.43 on Friday, reaching C$27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,806. The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$16.18 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 508.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.40.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.25.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

