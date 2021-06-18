Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director Sells 4,900 Shares of Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$142,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,734,562.56.
Daniel Thomas Macinnis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 11th, Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 5,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.50, for a total value of C$142,500.00.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 10,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.50, for a total value of C$275,000.00.
Shares of MAG traded down C$0.43 on Friday, reaching C$27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,806. The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$16.18 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 508.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.40.
MAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.25.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.