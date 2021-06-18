Insider Selling: Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Major Shareholder Sells 6,000,000 Shares of Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE PING traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 30,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,009. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -80.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth about $9,441,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after buying an additional 510,111 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PING. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.