Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 468,547 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Installed Building Products worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,893,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $245,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,367.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP opened at $111.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.65%.

IBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

