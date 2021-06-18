INT (INT) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, INT has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. INT has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $1.32 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INT alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00101628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00058991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.67 or 0.00736805 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.