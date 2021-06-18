Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,110 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.7% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,939,717. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.40. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.68.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

