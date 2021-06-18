Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,171,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 455,028 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.50% of Intel worth $1,291,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.68.

INTC traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,939,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.40. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $223.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

