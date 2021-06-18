Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,731 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.4% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.30. 970,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,939,717. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.68.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

