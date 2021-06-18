Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given a C$20.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) received a C$20.00 price target from analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IPL. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.89.

IPL stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$20.32. 1,413,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$11.23 and a 12-month high of C$20.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion and a PE ratio of 21.90.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

