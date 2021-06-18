Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IPL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.89.

Shares of TSE IPL traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$11.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.45. The firm has a market cap of C$8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.90.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

