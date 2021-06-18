Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 56,485 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13,730.0% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $20.24 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.16.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

