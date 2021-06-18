International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

IBM traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $144.07. 37,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916,162. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.42.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

