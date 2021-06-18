International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of International Personal Finance to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of International Personal Finance stock traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 138.60 ($1.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.86. International Personal Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 44.05 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 147.58 ($1.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £310.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.62.

In related news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 125,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total value of £155,770.04 ($203,514.55). Also, insider Justin Lockwood sold 23,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £30,838.71 ($40,290.97). Insiders have sold 239,922 shares of company stock worth $30,596,809 in the last quarter.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

