Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55. Approximately 12,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 27,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

