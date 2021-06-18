Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PDP traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.40. 1,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,854. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

