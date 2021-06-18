Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 396,500 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 453,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 913,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,439,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,343,000 after acquiring an additional 178,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,256,000 after purchasing an additional 84,169 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $71,352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,532,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $45,799,000.

KBWB stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.72. 100,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.43. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

