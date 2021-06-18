Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,299 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Invesco worth $12,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,920,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,263,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco by 595.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,767 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. Invesco’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

