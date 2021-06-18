Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 18th (ADMLF, AJINY, CMP, DVN, EDU, EQT, KWPCY, MPHYF, OMER, PSFE)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 18th:

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at WBB Securities. WBB Securities currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

