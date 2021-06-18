Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 18th (ADMLF, AJINY, CMP, DVN, EDU, EQT, KWPCY, MPHYF, OMER, PSFE)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 18th:

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at WBB Securities. WBB Securities currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

