Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 18th (ADMLF, AJINY, CMP, DVN, EDU, EQT, KWPCY, MPHYF, OMER, PSFE)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 18th:
Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
EQT (NYSE:EQT) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at WBB Securities. WBB Securities currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.
BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
