Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,214 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,109% compared to the average volume of 69 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSEM. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TSEM opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.02. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

