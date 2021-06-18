ION (ION) Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, ION has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $244,240.76 and approximately $106.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00037771 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.00221435 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00035964 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001878 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,611,039 coins and its circulating supply is 13,711,039 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

