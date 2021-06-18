IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0216 on Top Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $206.02 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00099467 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00059361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.02 or 0.00741649 BTC.

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

