Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 87,945 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

IOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.33. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

