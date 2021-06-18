Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.12

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. (OTCMKTS:IOFB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and traded as high as $34.50. Iowa First Bancshares shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $38.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.12.

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

About Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB)

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

