IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 36.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

In other IPG Photonics news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $209.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.57. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.38.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

