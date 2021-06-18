iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ) Trading Down 3%

iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPICQ) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69.

About iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ)

iPic Entertainment, Inc engages in the operation of dine-in theater. It provides visionary entertainment escapes, chef-driven culinary, and mixology offerings that include movie theaters plus a bar and restaurant. The company was founded by Hamid Hashemi in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for iPic Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPic Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.