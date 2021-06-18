IQeon Achieves Market Cap of $10.58 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One IQeon coin can now be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00005354 BTC on popular exchanges. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $10.58 million and $535,200.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IQeon has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00059635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.45 or 0.00737528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00043542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00082974 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

