IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $246.30 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $248.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 117.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
