IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $246.30 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $248.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 117.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

