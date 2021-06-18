Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,892 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $32,976.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,744. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $45.57 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.