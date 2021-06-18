iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the first quarter worth $828,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

DMXF traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,736. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.06 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.626 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.