iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.70. 2,481,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,750,783. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

