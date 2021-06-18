iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) is NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

NexWave Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF accounts for 5.0% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NexWave Capital Partners LLC owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWW. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of EWW stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

