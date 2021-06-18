iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.56. 162,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,153. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $170.43 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.