iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.94 on Friday, hitting $418.51. The company had a trading volume of 894,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,338. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $300.11 and a 52-week high of $425.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $418.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

