iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18,629.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,446 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.6% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $146,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.91 on Friday, hitting $417.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,338. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $300.11 and a 1-year high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

