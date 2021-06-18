iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $418.00. 586,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,338. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $300.11 and a twelve month high of $425.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

