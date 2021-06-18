iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $146.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.70 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

