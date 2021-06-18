iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 128.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.74. 202,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,947. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

