iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 118,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 23,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,947. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.57 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.