Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.78. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 2,525 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $9,690,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $436,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,907,000.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

