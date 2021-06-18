Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,364,296 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 599,761 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.81. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. On average, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.