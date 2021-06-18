ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) rose 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26.

About ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

