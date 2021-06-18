IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Short Interest Update

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ ISEE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. 2,592,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.56. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $7.98.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

