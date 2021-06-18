Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) Shares Down 0.2%

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 734,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 823,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,100,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $15,166,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $17,420,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

