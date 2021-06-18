JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) shares traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $11.04. 251,121 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 96,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of JBS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get JBS alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.22.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.